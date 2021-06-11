Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Tata Harrier, Tiago, and Nexon in June 2021

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering a range of discounts across various models in June 2021. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

The Camo and Dark Edition variants of the Tata Harrier are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. All other variants of the SUV get an additional cash discount of Rs 25,000. The Nexon EV is offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

Discounts on the Tata Tigor include a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Tiago can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The diesel variants of the Nexon receive an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. There are no discounts on the Safari and Altroz. The company is working on the HBX micro-SUV, which is scheduled to launch later this year. To read more about the model, click here.