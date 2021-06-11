CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Tata Harrier, Tiago, and Nexon in June 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,032 Views
    Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Tata Harrier, Tiago, and Nexon in June 2021

    Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering a range of discounts across various models in June 2021. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    The Camo and Dark Edition variants of the Tata Harrier are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. All other variants of the SUV get an additional cash discount of Rs 25,000. The Nexon EV is offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

    Discounts on the Tata Tigor include a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Tiago can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The diesel variants of the Nexon receive an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. There are no discounts on the Safari and Altroz. The company is working on the HBX micro-SUV, which is scheduled to launch later this year. To read more about the model, click here.

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.20 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Hyundai Aura details updated on website ahead of launch
     Next 
    Tata Nexon crosses 2,00,000 unit production milestone

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    McLaren GT

    McLaren GT

    ₹ 3.72 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 18th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.47 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.79 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.48 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.38 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.94 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts up to Rs 65,000 on Tata Harrier, Tiago, and Nexon in June 2021