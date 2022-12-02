CarWale

    TATA Motors sales in November 2022

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    TATA Motors sales in November 2022

    - Currently, India’s leading passenger EV manufacturer 

    - Gains a Y-o-Y growth of 55 per cent in domestic sales 

    Tata Motors India has announced that it sold 75,478 units, including commercial and passenger vehicles, globally in November 2022, resulting in a year-on-year growth of 21 per cent over the corresponding month last year. 

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    The manufacturer sold 46,425 units of passenger vehicles in November 2022. The number is up from the sale of 29,947 units that the company sold in November 2021, resulting in a year-on-year growth of 55 per cent. 

    With its fleets of cars like Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors managed to sell 46,037 units in November. This was in the domestic market and included all the EV models from Tata. 

