TATA Motors sales in November 2022

Tata Motors India has announced that it sold 75,478 units, including commercial and passenger vehicles, globally in November 2022, resulting in a year-on-year growth of 21 per cent over the corresponding month last year.

The manufacturer sold 46,425 units of passenger vehicles in November 2022. The number is up from the sale of 29,947 units that the company sold in November 2021, resulting in a year-on-year growth of 55 per cent.

With its fleets of cars like Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors managed to sell 46,037 units in November. This was in the domestic market and included all the EV models from Tata.