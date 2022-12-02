CarWale

    Amara Raja Batteries and Govt of Telangana sign MoU for Lithium-ion Battery Giga-factory

    Amara Raja Batteries and Govt of Telangana sign MoU for Lithium-ion Battery Giga-factory
    • To be built in Mahbubnagar district of Telangana
    • To have a total capacity of 16 GWh

    Amara Raja Batteries Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to set up research and manufacturing facilities for lithium-ion battery-making in Mahbubnagar district, Telangana.  In a statement, the company has said that over the next 10 years, the company intends to invest over Rs 9500 crore, after necessary approvals.

    The initial facilities would include a first-of-its-kind advanced energy research and innovation centre in Hyderabad, dubbed the Amara Raja E-hub.  This facility will be equipped with advanced labs and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis and ‘proof of concept demonstration. This will cater to the development needs of the Amara Raja as well as provide a range of facilities open to other players in the energy and mobility ecosystem.

    Jayadev Galla, chairman and MD, of Amara Raja Batteries said, 'This strategic partnership with the Government of Telangana is a giant leap for Amara Raja and will bring in the impetus for innovations in sustainable technologies for the whole region, in addition to generating employment opportunities.  We have had a long association with the state and are excited to finally have the opportunity to establish an industrial base here.”

