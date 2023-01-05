Tata Motors outsold Hyundai in December 2022; secures second rank

- Hyundai was outsold by 1,214 units in December 2022

- Tata Motors registered 5,26,798 unit sales in the calendar year 2022

Indian automaker, Tata Motors outsold Hyundai to secure the second rank in December 2022. Tata Motors registered 40,045 unit sales last month as against 35,300 unit sales in December 2021, thereby registering a growth of 13.4 per cent. Hyundai registered 38,831 unit sales in December 2022 as against 32,312 unit sales in the previous year, therefore witnessing a growth of 20.2 per cent.

Both the ICE and electric model range have been significant contributors to Tata Motors sales. Interestingly, the Indian automaker will commence deliveries of the Tiago EV this month, which will further boost the company’s sales. In other news, Tata Motors is likely to introduce the Punch EV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

In the calendar year 2022, Tata Motors registered an impressive total sale of 5,26,798 units. Going forward, the company expects strong growth in demand for EVs backed by progressive policies from several states. Moreover, the PV industry will also continue to witness strong demand in the next quarter.