    Tata Motors bags order to supply 65 EVs to Kerala State Electricity Board

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Tata Motors will supply 60 Tigor EVs and five Nexon EVs as a part of the contract

    - The order is a part of a tender floated by KSEB

    Tata Motors, as part of a tender agreement with Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), has bagged a contract for 65 EVs, which includes 60 units of the Tigor EV and five units of the Nexon EV. This order is part of a competitive pan India tender floated by KSEB.

    The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack that produces 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a range of 312kms on a single charge. The Nexon EV is offered in four variants including XM, XZ Plus, XZ Plus Lux, and Dark edition. We have driven the Nexon EV and you can read our review here.

    The Tata Tigor EV, on the other hand, is propelled by a 26kWh battery pack that is tuned to produce 74bhp and 170Nm of torque. This motor is claimed to return a range of 306kms on a single charge. Customers of the Tigor EV can choose from three variants that include XE, XM, and XZ+. We have driven the Tigor Ev, and to read our review, click here.

    Tata Nexon EV
