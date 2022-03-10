CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Made-in-India Suzuki Celerio launched in South Africa

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    98 Views
    Made-in-India Suzuki Celerio launched in South Africa

    - Manufactured and exported from India 

    - Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine

    Back in November 2021, Maruti Suzuki launched the new Celerio in India. Now, the carmaker has introduced the budget hatchback in the South African market. The new Celerio is manufactured and exported from the brand’s production hub in India.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Rear Three Quarter

    The international-spec model looks identical to the India-spec Celerio and is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 66bhp and 89Nm torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. We have driven the Celerio and you can read our first-drive review here. In India, the Celerio is also available in a CNG version, details of which can be known here.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dashboard

    The new Celerio is loaded with features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 15-inch alloy wheels, reverse parking sensors, a push start/stop button, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a rear wiper, and more. To know the variant-wise features on offer, click here.

    In India, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio competes against the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, Datsun GO, and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. For a detailed comparison of the Celerio with its rivals, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    ₹ 5.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BMW X4 facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 70.50 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4460 Views
    29 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Lexus NX

    Lexus NX

    ₹ 64.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Glanza Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Mar 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdFEB
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.00 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.20 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.97 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.75 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.91 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.64 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4460 Views
    29 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Made-in-India Suzuki Celerio launched in South Africa