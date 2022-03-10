Made-in-India Suzuki Celerio launched in South Africa

- Manufactured and exported from India

- Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine

Back in November 2021, Maruti Suzuki launched the new Celerio in India. Now, the carmaker has introduced the budget hatchback in the South African market. The new Celerio is manufactured and exported from the brand’s production hub in India.

The international-spec model looks identical to the India-spec Celerio and is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 66bhp and 89Nm torque. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. We have driven the Celerio and you can read our first-drive review here. In India, the Celerio is also available in a CNG version, details of which can be known here.

The new Celerio is loaded with features like a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 15-inch alloy wheels, reverse parking sensors, a push start/stop button, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a rear wiper, and more. To know the variant-wise features on offer, click here.

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio competes against the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, Datsun GO, and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. For a detailed comparison of the Celerio with its rivals, click here.