Tata introduces customer engagement programme for EV owners

- The programme is called ‘Evolve’

- Includes customer activities, experiential drives, and referral benefits

Tata Motors has announced a new customer engagement programme for EV owners on World Environment Day 2023. Called ‘Evolve’, the programme will consist of various customer-focused activities, including experiential drives, community activities, exchange and upgrade programmes, and referral benefits.

Commencing the Evolve initiative is a limited-period referral programme. With each new reference that the EV owners provide, they stand a chance to win assured gifts. Moreover, for maximum reference conversions, the rewards include curated international travel packages to Machu Picchu, Iceland, or even a chance to watch the Grand Slam. This engagement programme has already commenced in 13 cities, which include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore, and Visakhapatnam.

There are currently three EVs in Tata’s portfolio – Tigor EV, Tiago EV, and Nexon EV Prime/ Nexon EV Max – with more to follow in the coming years. Tata has also promised to introduce EVs at different price points with different body styles going forward, which will surely strengthen their EV community. The Indian carmaker has managed to push EV adoption in the country by creating an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies. And with Evolve, the carmaker plans on further developing this ecosystem.