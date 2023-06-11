CarWale
    Top 3 highlights of the newly launched Volkswagen Virtus GT

    Ninad Ambre

    Top 3 highlights of the newly launched Volkswagen Virtus GT

    Volkswagen recently launched new variants of the Virtus sedan in India. This includes the much-awaited manual transmission for the GT variants apart from the new GT Edge Limited Collection. Let's take a look at the top three highlights from this latest update to the sedan.

    1. Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 GT finally comes with a manual gearbox

    Earlier, the Virtus 1.5 GT version was sold only with a seven-speed DCT. VW is now offering a six-speed manual gearbox with 1.5 TSI trims of the sedan. This brings it in line with its distant cousin, the Skoda Slavia, which gets the same engine and gearbox options.

    2. VW Virtus now in a new body colour

    Volkswagen has also introduced a special exterior paint option for the sedan to make it more appealing in its segment. Both the Virtus GT Plus DSG and the GT Plus MT versions can be had with a new deep black pearl paint scheme.

    3. More choices for Volkswagen Virtus customers

    The Virtus 1.5 GT variant mated to a DCT was sold in a single fully-loaded trim. Now with the introduction of a six-speed manual gearbox, buyers get more options. There are as many as nine variants of the sedan as the six-speed manual comes standard for the 114bhp 1.0 TSI and the 148bhp 1.5 TSI engines. This new Virtus 1.5 TSI manual starts at Rs. 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
