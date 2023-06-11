CarWale
    Citroen C3 prices to be hiked from 1 July

    Jay Shah

    - Prices to be increased by up to Rs. 17,500

    - Available in Live, Feel, and Shine variants

    Citroen India has announced a price hike for the C3. From 1 July, 2023, the prices of the hatchback will be increased by up to Rs. 17,500. The C3 is available in Live, Feel, and Shine variants and the hike is likely to differ depending on the variants. 

    Citroen C3 variants

    Citroen C3 Left Rear Three Quarter

    When the C3 hatchback was launched last year, Citroen introduced it in Live and Feel variants. However, earlier this year, the brand launched a new top-spec Shine variant. This new variant brought in a host of new essential features such as alloy wheels, a rear wiper with washer, a rear parking camera, and electrically-adjustable ORVMs.

    Citroen C3 BS6 2 engines

    Citroen C3 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The C3 continues to be a petrol-only hatchback and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is offered in two states of tune. The naturally-aspirated version puts out 80bhp and 115Nm of torque whereas the turbo-petrol mill has a tuned output of 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque. The transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual gearbox for both the mentioned engines, respectively. 

    Citroen C3 rivals

    The primary rivals of the C3 are the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. However, the hatchback will also compete against the upcoming Hyundai Exter that is slated to be introduced in India on 10 July. 

    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
