Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus special editions at a glance

Both Taigun and Virtus get some special variants

Entry-level GT and Edge Limited Collection trims are on offer

What's new in the Taigun and the Virtus?

Volkswagen India has recently launched new entry-level 'GT' variants of the Taigun and Virtus without any changes to the powertrain. And to offer customers more choices, the carmaker has also announced prices for the 'GT Edge Limited Collection' available with both the SUV and the sedan.

Volkswagen Taigun entry-level GT trims

The Taigun SUV is now offered in new GT Plus MT and GT DSG variants with ex-showroom prices starting at Rs. 17.79 lakh and Rs. 16.79 lakh, respectively. The former comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, while the latter is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Virtus entry-level GT trims

VW's latest sedan, the Virtus, also gets a new entry-level GT Plus variant that's equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox. This GT Plus MT trim is priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen GT Edge Limited Collection

Both cars are now also available in the brand's 'GT Edge Limited Collection'. Ex-showroom prices for the Taigun start at Rs. 17.99 lakh and for the Virtus from Rs. 17.09 lakh. The Taigun customers will benefit from two exterior colour options - deep black pearl and carbon steel grey matte. On the other hand, the Virtus can be had in the deep black pearl colour option. Buyers opting for these GT Edge variants can get a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG.