    Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV spied undisguised

    - Engage to debut on 5 July

    - It is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross

    Ahead of its official debut on 5 July, the Maruti Suzuki Engage MPV has been spied testing on public roads without any camouflage.

    Front profile of the Maruti Suzuki Engage

    The spy picture reveals the front fascia of the Engage. And as we reported earlier, it gets a two-slat chrome grille with a hexagonal mesh pattern. Other than that, the front profile is identical to the Toyota sibling with lower-bumper-mounted horizontal DRLs and wide air dams. Besides this, the Engage will also sport new dual-tone alloy wheels along with new three-block LED tail lights.

    Expected feature list of the Engage MPV

    Maruti Suzuki Engage Right Front Three Quarter

    On the inside, the Engage MPV will likely get a dashboard layout identical to the Innova Hycross, with a floating infotainment system and dashboard-mounted gear lever. It is also expected to get a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, powered ottoman seats, ventilated and powered front-row seats, cruise control, climate control, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS tech.

    Maruti Engage powertrain options 

    As for its powertrain, we expect the Engage to be offered in both petrol and petrol hybrid setup.

    Rivals of the three-row Engage MPV

    Upon arrival, the Maruti Suzuki Engage will compete against the Toyota Innova Hycross, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Kia Carens, and others in the segment.

    Maruti Suzuki Engage Image
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh
    Estimated Price
     Previous 
    Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV interiors teased
     Next 
    Tata introduces customer engagement programme for EV owners

    Maruti Suzuki Engage Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Engage Right Front Three Quarter

