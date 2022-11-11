Tata Harrier’s another Special Edition launching soon?

- Will be the fifth special edition of Harrier

- Likely to be built for an adventure

Tata Motors has officially released a teaser image for the upcoming Harrier special edition on Instagram. The post revealed a few key details while leaving us with more questions. Words like 'Adventure' and 'Expedition' in the post hint at what we can expect.

This upcoming Harrier variant may have a new colour scheme, as in the post, the brand asked its viewers to guess the colour name. The Indian automaker did not reveal the name of the special edition, but most likely it will be the Adventure Persona edition, similar to Tata Safari. Tata Harrier currently offers four special editions: Camo, Dark, Kaziranga, and Jet.

Recently, this mid-size SUV was updated with new features. So most likely, the new special edition will be based on the SUV's top-spec XZ+ variant and will get all the goodies. Features like advanced ESP, disc brakes for all wheels, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, Type-A and Type-C USB ports in all rows, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wiper, and an air purifier are expected to be a part of it.

Mechanically, the SUV will remain unchanged, with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and mated to manual and automatic transmissions.

With the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift already on Tata Motors' to-do list, this Special Edition Tata Harrier would be a minor refresh to wrap up the year. More information about the Tata Harrier Special Edition will be released in the coming weeks.