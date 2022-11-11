Porsche 911 Dakar confirmed

- Comes 38 years after the original participated in the Dakar

- To be showcased at LA Motor Show

After years of contemplation and rumours, Porsche has now announced the 911 Dakar. The decision to make a Dakar version of the 911 comes almost 38 years after the 953-gen (previously known as 911 Safari) participated and won in the most gruelling motorsport called Paris-Dakar rally in 1984.

The test car for the new 911 Dakar has already undergone testing in extreme conditions around the world accounting for more than five lakh kilometres and including more than 10,000kms off-road. Apart from that, the Château de Lastours test track in southern France was used to test the car’s handling on typical rally courses and fine-tune the suspension.

And the two-time world rally champion Walter Röhrl was also part of the development of the 911 Dakar. He put the off-road 911 through its paces at the testing grounds in Arjeplog, Sweden over the thick ice of the frozen lakes. Moreover, in Dubai and Morocco, the test drivers took the 911 Dakar over 50-metre dunes in temperatures of up to 45-degree Celsius.

Porsche has remained tight-lipped about the technical specification like the engine, power output and hardware changes under the skin. More details are expected to be revealed on 16th November at the 2022 Los Angeles Motor Show. But it must be noted that the Porsche 911 Dakar beats the Lamborghini Hurracan Sterrato as the high-riding, off-roading version of a Euro-supercar.