CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Porsche 911 Dakar confirmed

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    404 Views
    Porsche 911 Dakar confirmed

    -         Comes 38 years after the original participated in the Dakar

    -         To be showcased at LA Motor Show

    After years of contemplation and rumours, Porsche has now announced the 911 Dakar. The decision to make a Dakar version of the 911 comes almost 38 years after the 953-gen (previously known as 911 Safari) participated and won in the most gruelling motorsport called Paris-Dakar rally in 1984. 

    Porsche 911 Right Front Three Quarter

    The test car for the new 911 Dakar has already undergone testing in extreme conditions around the world accounting for more than five lakh kilometres and including more than 10,000kms off-road. Apart from that, the Château de Lastours test track in southern France was used to test the car’s handling on typical rally courses and fine-tune the suspension. 

    Porsche 911 Right Front Three Quarter

    And the two-time world rally champion Walter Röhrl was also part of the development of the 911 Dakar. He put the off-road 911 through its paces at the testing grounds in Arjeplog, Sweden over the thick ice of the frozen lakes. Moreover, in Dubai and Morocco, the test drivers took the 911 Dakar over 50-metre dunes in temperatures of up to 45-degree Celsius. 

    Porsche 911 Right Front Three Quarter

    Porsche has remained tight-lipped about the technical specification like the engine, power output and hardware changes under the skin. More details are expected to be revealed on 16th November at the 2022 Los Angeles Motor Show. But it must be noted that the Porsche 911 Dakar beats the Lamborghini Hurracan Sterrato as the high-riding, off-roading version of a Euro-supercar. 

    Porsche 911 Right Rear Three Quarter
    Porsche 911 Image
    Porsche 911
    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volvo reveals EX90 as their flagship, electric, luxury SUV
     Next 
    Tata Harrier’s another Special Edition launching soon?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche 911 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Jaguar F-Type

    Jaguar F-Type

    ₹ 97.93 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Cayenne

    Porsche Cayenne

    ₹ 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche 911 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.05 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.13 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.99 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.13 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.89 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.08 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.99 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.91 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe