    Tata Harrier Jet Edition launched – Why should you buy?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    975 Views
    Tata Harrier Jet Edition launched – Why should you buy?

    In an effort to boost sales for the Harrier, Tata Motors has launched the Harrier Jet Edition in India at a starting price of 20.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new special edition version is available in XZ+ and XZA+ variants. Both the variants get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades to distinguish them from the regular variant.

    What’s good about it?

    The Harrier Jet Edition gets a unique colour – Starlight – a dual-tone combination of earthly bronze and platinum silver roof. Moreover, the SUV’s exterior is highlighted by a piano black grille, Earthy Bronze door handle inserts, and matte granite black lower trims. Further, the vehicle rides on a set of jet-black 17-inch alloy wheels. 

    As for the interior, the Harrier Jet Edition gets Benecke-Kaliko Oyster White leatherette seats with tri-arrow perforations and bronze deco stitch. To further distinguish it from the version, it gets a Satin Bronze finish grab handle, Granite Black plain leatherette door trim insert, and Techno Steel styled, bronze finished dashboard. For safety and convenience, it offers disc brakes on all four wheels, EPB with auto hold, advanced ESP features, and an A+C type USB charger in both rows. 

    What’s not so good?

    The Harrier Jet Edition is available only in the XZ+ manual and automatic transmission options. This special edition variant is not available in the lower spec variant. 

    Specifications

    Diesel

    2.0-litre turbocharged engine - 168bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm between 1,750 - 2,500rpm 

    Six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic

    Did you know?

    The Harrier Jet Edition commands a premium of Rs 15,000 over the Dark Edition. 

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    7,000 units of Mahindra Scorpio-N to be delivered in the first 10 days
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz expects 25 per cent of overall India sales from EVs by 2025

