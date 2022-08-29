CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz expects 25 per cent of overall India sales from EVs by 2025

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Mercedes-Benz expects 25 per cent of overall India sales from EVs by 2025

    German luxury auto giant Mercedes-Benz recently introduced its electric flagship, the AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, in the Indian market with a sticker price of Rs 2.45 crore, ex-showroom. While EQS is the second EV offering after the EQC, the firm has already confirmed the locally assembled EQS 580 and the EQB SUV for India. With this, by 2025, Mercedes-Benz intends to have 25 per cent of its total sales in the country from its EQ range of electric cars.

    Currently, Mercedes-Benz offers a wide range of electric vehicles in western markets, including the EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE saloon, and the EQS saloon. It is also gearing up to extend the EQ family line-up with the all-new EQE SUV and EQS SUV. That said, Mercedes-Benz is likely to introduce its new and to-be-unveiled electric offerings in the country in a phased manner. In fact, some of the models are expected to be locally assembled, like the EQS 580.

    Meanwhile, the recently arrived Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ is powered by a 107.8kWh battery pack producing 762bhp and 1,020Nm of torque. While this all-wheel-drive model provides a WLTP-certified travel range of 586km, it can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds. Besides this, the EQS 53 supports 22kW AC fast charging and up to 200kW rapid charging.

