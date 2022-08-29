CarWale
    7,000 units of Mahindra Scorpio-N to be delivered in the first 10 days

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Deliveries of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will begin on 26 September

    Mahindra is all set to commence deliveries towards the end of next month. Ahead of the deliveries, the carmaker has announced the entire delivery schedule of the new-gen SUV. The company has said that it will deliver 7,000 units of the Scorpio-N in the first 10 days starting on 26 September.

    According to Mahindra, the average waiting period for the first 25,000 bookings of the Scorpio-N will be four months. The brand is said to be prioritising the Z8L variant of the model, deliveries of which have been assured to take place in two months.

    Additionally, delivery timelines for the first 25,000 bookings of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be communicated through CRM channels from tomorrow, while deliveries beyond this lot will get an estimated delivery period in the next 10 days.

    Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “We are delighted to commence deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We are committed to rolling out the vehicles in full force, and our highly automated manufacturing line which was a part of the investment on Scorpio-N, will help us achieve the deliveries faster.”

    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
