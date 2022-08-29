New Audi Q3 to be showcased in Hyderabad as part of its pan-India roadshow

- To be showcased at Audi Hyderabad on 1 and 2 September

- Will be on display at Inorbit Mall on 3 and 4 September

German luxury automaker, Audi will showcase the new Audi Q3 in Hyderabad as part of its pan-India roadshow. The SUV will be showcased on 1 and 2 September at the Audi Hyderabad dealership. The vehicle will also be showcased at the Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad, on 3 and 4 September. Interested customers can utilise this opportunity to see the new Q3 ahead of its official commencement of deliveries.

Visually, the new Audi Q3 draws inspiration from its larger sibling, the Q8. The vehicle gets distinctive styling elements like an octagon-shaped grille with eight vertical chrome slats which are complemented by matrix LED headlights with DRLs. As for the interior, the vehicle gets premium upholstery, a 10.1 touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the Q3 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine which generates 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT unit.