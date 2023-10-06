Tata Harrier facelift to be offered in seven colours and five variants

New Harrier facelift bookings open for Rs. 25,000

Expected to be launched in the coming days

Tata Motors released the first set of teasers for the Harrier and Safari facelifts earlier this month. , Ahead of its launch, which is expected to take place in the coming days, the company has now officially commenced bookings of both models for Rs. 25,000.

The 2024 Tata Harrier will be offered in five variants, namely Smart, Pure, Adventure, Fearless, and Dark Edition. Customers can choose from seven colours, including Sunlit Yellow, Coral Red, Pebble Grey, Lunar White, Oberon Black, Seaweed Green, and Ash Grey.

Under the hood, the facelifted Tata Harrier will source power from the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Kryotec diesel engine. This motor, which is tuned to develop 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, sends power to the wheels via six-speed manual and automatic units.

Feature highlights of the new Tata Harrier facelift include LED light bars with welcome and goodbye functions at the front and rear, new projector headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, touch buttons for the AC controls, new four-spoke steering with an illuminated logo, 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and an e-shifter. Also up for offer are rear sunshades, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 45W USB charger, knee airbag, and comfort headrest for the second-row occupants.