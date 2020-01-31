Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Harrier automatic variant teased yet again; key features revealed

January 31, 2020, 03:33 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata Harrier automatic variant teased yet again; key features revealed

- Tata Harrier automatic to get new features such as electrically adjustable seats and auto dimming IRVM

- The model will be powered by a BS6-compliant 170bhp engine

Ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon, Tata Motors has revealed the key features of the Harrier automatic unit. The teaser videos shared on the brand’s social media channels reveal the exterior and interior highlights of the new Harrier variant.

Tata Harrier Interior

As seen in the teaser images, the Tata Harrier automatic variant will come equipped with a new grille with trapezoidal shaped inserts, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, auto-dimming IRVM and electrically adjustable seats.

Tata Harrier Interior

Previous teasers shared by Tata Motors revealed that the automatic variant of the Harrier will also come equipped with a panoramic sunroof. Currently, the model is powered by a BS4-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 140bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed manual transmission. 

Tata Harrier Exterior

The new automatic variant of the Tata Harrier will arrive with a Hyundai-sourced six-speed Torque Converter automatic transmission. The engine, which will be updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms, will also see a bump in the power output, taking the new figures to 170bhp. Also on offer will be a new red paintjob. Once launched, the Tata Harrier automatic will rival against the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Jeep Compass.

  • Tata
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.5 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 17.09 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 16.35 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 16.5 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 16.43 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.48 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 16.63 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 15.2 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 15.13 Lakhs onwards

