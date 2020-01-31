Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift India launch on 6 February 2020

- To get BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine

- To get five-speed manual and AMT options

- To be launched at 2020 Auto Expo

The country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Vitara Brezza facelift in India on 6 February 2020. The compact SUV will be available in fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades along with BS6 compliant engine options. Recently, the upcoming vehicle was spied with an SHVS-badge at the rear, thereby indicating that the vehicle will be introduced with a mild hybrid system.

Under the hood, the Vitara Brezza facelift will get a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine which currently powers the Ertiga and the Ciaz. This engine might be introduced as a replacement to the 1.3-litre diesel engine option. The engine is expected to be offered in a five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter options.

Visually, the new Vitara Brezza will get a larger fog-lamp and a redesigned grille. The updated model will feature a new alloy wheel design and a new paint scheme. The rear section is expected to get a revised bumper for freshness. As for the interior, the updated model will possibly get the Smartplay infotainment system along with other features like sunroof, cruise control, more airbags and different upholstery.