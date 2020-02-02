Tata H2X (Hornbill) teased ahead of Auto Expo 2020 debut

- Production-ready Tata H2X to be showcased at 2020 Auto Expo

- The model is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

Tata Motors has teased the upcoming H2X mini-SUV ahead of its debut that will take place at the 2020 Auto Expo next week. The teaser image shared on the brand’s social media channels reveals the tail light design of the Maruti Ignis rival.

Previous spy images revealed a production-ready version of the Tata H2X that revealed a few features of the exterior and interior. Up-front, the model will be equipped with a split headlamp design, LED DRLs, large single slat grille, dual-tone alloy wheels, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, high mounted stop lamp, vertically mounted reflectors and a rear bumper mounted number plate recess. Inside, the model was also spotted with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the new Tata H2X, also known as the Hornbill, remain unknown at the moment. The model is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Once launched, the model will rival against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100.