    Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4sport special edition revealed in Brasil

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    146 Views
    -Limited series production based on the Sierra trim

    -India expected to get a five-door version in 2023

    The Suzuki Jimny is making all the right waves in India with the word now going strong that it will debut in India in 2023 and at the Auto Expo no less. While we await that, let us ride the wave by getting excited about a limited edition Jimny Sierra 4 Sport that was launched for the Brasilian market.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Roof Mounted Controls/Sunroof & Cabin Light Controls

    The Brasilian market gets the Jimny in slightly ‘larger’ Sierra guise where this ‘larger’ also means the K-Series 1.5-litre petrol engine that can be had with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic. The 4Sport badge gives this car a new grey-brown paint scheme, black wheels and blue accents for the tow hooks. Inside, you get all the trimmings for the fully loaded Jimny Sierra but with blue accents on various parts of the dashboard.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Front Three Quarter

    As we said, the Jimny is expected to be one of the highlights of the Maruti stall during the 2023 Auto Expo. A large chunk of its sales, if and when launched, is expected to come from those loyal to the Gypsy and also those looking for a recreational vehicle. We delved deep into why Maruti needs the Jimny for India and how they will win the game if priced correctly.             

