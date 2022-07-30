CarWale
    Mahindra offers exclusive finance scheme for Scorpio-N

    Nikhil Puthran

    Mahindra offers exclusive finance scheme for Scorpio-N

    - Tailormade options from finance partners

    - Interest rate of 6.99 per cent for the highest tenure of up to 10 years

    The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in five variant options – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L, at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh. In an effort to ease the purchase, the company has introduced a finance scheme in collaboration with its finance partners under the ‘FinN’ package. It includes a bouquet of tailormade options from finance partners to meet individual needs. 

    The scheme offers an interest rate of 6.99 per cent for the highest tenure of up to 10 years. Moreover, the customers can also avail of the highest funding of up to 100 per cent on the on-road price. Interested customers may reach out to the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable finance options. It is worth noting that the loan shall be the sole and exclusive discretion of the fancier at their own terms and conditions. 

    The variant-wise introductory ex-showroom prices are as follows –

    Z2

    Petrol – Rs 11.99 lakh (MT) 

    Diesel – Rs 12.49 lakh (MT)

    Z4

    Petrol – Rs 13.49 lakh (MT) / Rs 15.45 lakh (AT)

    Diesel – Rs 13.99 lakh (MT) / Rs 15.95 lakh (AT)

    Z6

    Diesel – Rs 14.99 lakh (MT) / Rs 16.95 lakh (AT)

    Z8

    Petrol – Rs 16.99 lakh (MT) / Rs 18.95 lakh (AT)

    Diesel – Rs 17.49 lakh (MT) / Rs 19.45 lakh (AT)

    Z8L

    Petrol – Rs 18.99 lakh (MT) / Rs 20.95 lakh (AT)

    Diesel – Rs 19.49 lakh (MT) / Rs 21.45 lakh (AT)

