Nissan India crosses one million units in cars exported from India

Nissan Motor India has achieved a key milestone of exporting one million Nissan vehicles from its plant in Chennai. Export operations began in September 2010 and the plant produces cars for export to 108 countries.

Nissan India has exported vehicles from various regions including Middle Eastern countries; Europe; Latin America; New Zealand; Australia; South-East Asia; SAARC countries; and Sub-Sahara and Africa. In recent years, Nissan India has transitioned its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia; the United Arab Emirates; Oman; Qatar; Bahrain; and Kuwait.

Commenting on the milestone, Frank Torres, President, of Nissan India said, “We are proud to celebrate our one millionth Nissan vehicle exported from India to the world. Nissan India is a key hub for the exports of completely built-up cars and parts supply. A good recent example is the export of our most awarded bestselling Magnite into Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. This is proof of the competitiveness of our operations, including the Port facilities. We would like to congratulate all our teams involved for this great achievement and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Port officials and Union and Tamil Nadu Government for their continued support.”