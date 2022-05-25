CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Sunfuel to set up 120kW superfast charger on Kalka-Shimla highway

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    392 Views
    Sunfuel to set up 120kW superfast charger on Kalka-Shimla highway

    EV charging solution firm, Sunfuel, will install its first 120kW DC superfast charger on the Kalka-Shimla highway under its recently launched ‘ExpressMiles’ — a highway charging service program. As a part of this plan, the company plans to set up 70 units of 120kW CCS DC superfast chargers on 35 highways in India within this financial year.

    These 120kW superfast chargers that are to be installed on the highways, will reinterpret the perception about electric vehicle charging infrastructure, especially for luxury EV owners, says Sunfuel. That said, the first 120kW charger under the ExpressMiles program will be installed near The Food Street Solan on the Kalka-Shimla highway in early June. For this, Sunfuel has partnered with The Food Street — a food court chain by Devyani International Limited.

    EV Car Charging Portable Charger

    Moreover, Sunfuel has joined hands with Shimla Municipal Corporation to install the second 120kW superfast charger near mall road in Shimla. This charger will also be functional by next month.

    Meanwhile, the brand has already partnered with hospitality giants, such as IHG Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Hotels, and Club Mahindra, to install EV chargers at their properties. It further aims to collaborate with more such hospitality companies and other entities to expand its EV charging network.

    Besides the superfast chargers, Sunfuel will set up a 7.7kW dual-gun charger at DLF Emporio in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. This charger will also have a 15-inch high-definition screen for advertisements.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New BMW i4 to be launched in India tomorrow
     Next 
    Hyundai Tucson delisted from official website

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    827 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 18.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.84 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 18.91 Lakh
    Pune₹ 18.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.54 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.83 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.63 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.83 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.77 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    827 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Sunfuel to set up 120kW superfast charger on Kalka-Shimla highway