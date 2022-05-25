Sunfuel to set up 120kW superfast charger on Kalka-Shimla highway

EV charging solution firm, Sunfuel, will install its first 120kW DC superfast charger on the Kalka-Shimla highway under its recently launched ‘ExpressMiles’ — a highway charging service program. As a part of this plan, the company plans to set up 70 units of 120kW CCS DC superfast chargers on 35 highways in India within this financial year.

These 120kW superfast chargers that are to be installed on the highways, will reinterpret the perception about electric vehicle charging infrastructure, especially for luxury EV owners, says Sunfuel. That said, the first 120kW charger under the ExpressMiles program will be installed near The Food Street Solan on the Kalka-Shimla highway in early June. For this, Sunfuel has partnered with The Food Street — a food court chain by Devyani International Limited.

Moreover, Sunfuel has joined hands with Shimla Municipal Corporation to install the second 120kW superfast charger near mall road in Shimla. This charger will also be functional by next month.

Meanwhile, the brand has already partnered with hospitality giants, such as IHG Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Hotels, and Club Mahindra, to install EV chargers at their properties. It further aims to collaborate with more such hospitality companies and other entities to expand its EV charging network.

Besides the superfast chargers, Sunfuel will set up a 7.7kW dual-gun charger at DLF Emporio in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. This charger will also have a 15-inch high-definition screen for advertisements.