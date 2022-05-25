CarWale
    New BMW i4 to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New BMW i4 to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The BMW i4 was unveiled in India earlier this month

    - The model will be brought to the country via the CBU route

    BMW began its electric onslaught in India this year with the debut of the iX SUV, details of which are available here. The carmaker is now all set to introduce its second electric car for the year, the i4, which will be launched in the country tomorrow.

    The new BMW i4 will be offered in a single variant known as eDrive 40. Propelling the car will be an 83.9kwh battery pack producing 335bhp and 430Nm of torque. The model is claimed to return a WLTP-certified range of 590km on a single charge.

    In terms of design, the BMW i4 takes cues from its ICE sibling, the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Feature highlights of the electric vehicle (EV) include a blanked-off kidney grille, all LED lighting, L-shaped tail lights, dual-tone rear bumper, a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. To read about the charging options of the i4, click here.

    BMW i4 Image
    BMW i4
    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
