    Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    743 Views
    Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid

    Maruti Suzuki has reignited competition in the entry-level segment with the launch of the new Alto K10. The Alto range was due for an update for a while now, while the Renault Kwid attracted first-time car buyers with a lucrative feature list and SUV-inspired styling elements. 

    Read below to learn more about the top feature differences between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the Renault Kwid.

    Exterior 

    The new Alto K10 is based on the Heartect platform. The fascia is highlighted by a dynamic honeycomb grille which is complemented by larger peppy headlamps. The vehicle rides on a set of 13-inch steel wheels with honeycomb-themed covers. The rear profile is highlighted by tweaked combination lamps. The hatchback is available in six colours, including three new colours – Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red (new), Speedy Blue (new), and Earth Gold (new).

    On the other hand, the Renault Kwid features a beefier SUV-inspired fascia with a three-slat grille and split headlamp design. The lower unit houses the main headlamp while the upper unit houses the DRLs and turn indicators. Additional design highlights come in the form of faux skid plates, bold bumpers, C-shaped LED tail lights, dual-tone flex wheels, blacked-out B-pillar, and contrast-coloured ORVMs. The Kwid is available in monotone colours such as Moonlight Silver and Zanskar Blue. Moreover, the vehicle is available in two new dual-tone colours such as Metal Mustard and Ice Cool white with a black roof. 

    Interior

    The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets grey-coloured seats with beige accents. Further, it gets a redesigned dashboard with a floating seven-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and other SmartPlay Studio apps. Additionally, the vehicle gets premium accentuation for freshness. The feature list includes steering-mounted audio and voice controls, front and rear door speakers, a digital speedometer display, front power window switches on the instrument panel, and remote keyless entry. 

    The Renault Kwid offers dual-tone seats along with features like an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Additionally, depending on the variant the hatchback offers reverse parking sensors and camera with guidelines. 

    Engine

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by the Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AGS options. The manual transmission has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 24.39kmpl, while the AGS version has a fuel efficiency figure of 24.90kmpl.

    The Renault Kwid offers two engine options – 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. The former generates 53bhp at 5,678rpm and 72Nm at 4,386rpm. The latter produces 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 91Nm at 4,250rpm. Both engines get five-speed manual transmission as standard while the AMT option is offered only with the 1.0-litre variant. The 0.8-litre mill claims an ARAI mileage of 22.25kmpl.

    Safety

    The new Alto K10 offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, pre-tensioner and force limiter front belts, speed sensing auto door locks, and high-speed alert.

    The Renault Kwid also offers similar safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder, and seat belt Pyrotech. 

    Conclusion

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is aggressively priced in this segment and offers modern features. On the other hand, the Renault Kwid is offers a choice of two engine options, dual-tone colour options, and SUV-inspired styling elements. Therefore, depending on individual preferences customers can opt from any of these models. 

     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Gallery

    Popular Videos

