    New five-door Mahindra Thar spotted again; front design leaked

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New five-door Mahindra Thar spotted again; front design leaked

    - The five-door Mahindra Thar is a part of the brand’s plans to launch nine models by 2026

    - The SUV is expected to be launched next year

    Fresh spy shots of the new five-door Mahindra Thar continue to surface ahead of its price announcement that is expected to take place next year. The new spy images give us a look at the model’s fascia.

    As seen in the image, the 2023 five-door Mahindra Thar seems to retain the design at the front when compared to its three-door sibling. The circular headlamps are separated by the signature six-slat grille, there is a wide, chunky bumper, fender-mounted turn indicators, and a raked windshield.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Front View

     The side profile of the five-door Mahindra Thar gets A-pillar-mounted ORVMs, five-spoke alloy wheels, and flared wheel arches. Previous spy shots have revealed that the posterior will get a tail gate-mounted spare wheel, squared tail lights, rear bumper with reflectors, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

    Under the hood, the five-door Mahindra Thar is expected to be offered with the same 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The model is likely to receive a higher state of tune compared to the output in the current three-door Thar. Transmission options too could include the same six-speed manual and automatic units.

    Mahindra Five-door Thar Image
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
