Bugatti Mistral debuts bringing an end to iconic W16 engine

- Truly the last of its kind as the teasers suggested

- Only 99 will be made

Changing times has put to death another automotive icon. This time it’s the iconic W16 engine which has powered the Bugatti Veyron since 2005, and the Chiron after it. Showcased at the 2022 Monterey Car Week, the Bugatti Mistral will be the last car to be powered by the colossal quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 as we knew it.

Based on the Chiron, the Mistral Roadster carries some interesting design both front and back. There’s inspiration seen upfront from the La Voiture Noire and the tail lamp gets a unique X-motif which is quite distinct. There’s a lit-up ‘BUGATTI’ logo housed between the tail lamps as well. Also, the W16 Mistral debuts in colours inspired by the Bugatti Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid.

Bugatti's last roadster, the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse set a world speed record of 408.84kmph in 2013. Its 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 had 1,200 horsepower. The W16 Mistral has 400 more. Although Bugatti says the Mistral won’t be chasing the top speed record at all, the carmaker confirms that it’s made with only one goal in mind – “to become the fastest roadster in the world once more”.

Only 99 examples of the Bugatti W16 Mistral will be built. Each of which is priced at five million euros and if you intend to buy one, well it’s too late now as all of the 99 Mistrals are sold out. Deliveries are promised to begin in 2024 alongside the Bolide track car.