Mercedes-Benz showcases EQE SUV interior ahead of global debut

German luxury auto giant Mercedes-Benz has previewed the interior of the upcoming EQE SUV for the first time as we near its official world premiere scheduled for 16 October, 2022.

The design of the EQE SUV interior draws inspiration from other EQ family models, especially the EQS saloon. However, for this EQE SUV, Mercedes has used five colour combinations, including contrast of warm and cool tones. While the modern Balao Brown represents the warm tone, Neva Grey and Biscay Blue/Black represent the cool side.

Furthermore, the optional Hyperscreen MBUX dominates the interior of the EQE SUV. Introduced with the EQS saloon, this uniformed curved-glass, 56-inch, edge-to-edge panel spans across the entire width of the dashboard. In fact, it does not feature a single physical button. This panel comprises three OLED displays, including a 12.3-inch driver display, 17.7-inch central information hub, and a 12.3-inch co-passenger display. Having said that, the EQE SUV will come with a 12.3-inch driver screen and a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen as standard.

Like the newest EQ models, the EQE SUV will also sit on the brand’s EVA platform, which is mainly developed for medium and large-size electric vehicles, such as the EQE saloon, the EQS saloon, and the EQS SUV. Mercedes-Benz will offer the SUV in standard trims, likely to be between EQE 250 and EQE 600, followed by sportier AMG models, such as EQE 53, 55, and 63.