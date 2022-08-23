Mahindra XUV300 teased with new brand logo

- Gets the new twin peaks logo

- Likely to be launched soon

Mahindra has by way of a social media post revealed the XUV300 SUV with the new brand logo. Spied testing earlier this week, the XUV300 is soon likely to be offered with the new twin peaks logo on the grille, tailgate, alloys, and the steering wheel.

Besides this, the overall silhouette and exterior styling of the XUV300 remain unchanged with projector headlamps, LED DRLs, front grille with a chrome-stud pattern, fore and aft silver skid plate, roof rails, and a two-tone paint scheme. However, the design for the 17-inch alloy wheels has been revised.

It is also likely that the Indian carmaker will introduce the ‘Sportz’ version of the compact SUV. Last showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the XUV300 Sportz is the retuned version with a bumped power output of 128bhp. Additionally, the Sportz edition is also likely to get sporty decals and red accents inside out.

The current Mahindra XUV300 is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Both the engines are coupled with manual and AMT gearboxes. The anticipated turbo petrol mill is likely to be offered with a manual gearbox only.