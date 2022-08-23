CarWale
    CESL installs solar-powered EV charging station in Ladakh

    Gajanan Kashikar

    CESL installs solar-powered EV charging station in Ladakh

    On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Convergence Energy System Limited (CESL) has set up a solar-powered EV charging station in Ladakh. A Twitter post by CESL states that Ladakh has embarked on a clean mobility journey in its pursuit to become a carbon-neutral region.

    The electric vehicle fast charging points are powered by roof-mounted solar panels and a battery energy storage system. In addition, CESL claims that this EV charging station is a first-of-its-kind PV-based EV carport connected to a rooftop solar plant and energy storage system.

    A video and images shared by the company on its social media handle show eight Hyundai Kona parked at the EV charging station. Four of these Kona can be seen plugged into two newly installed fast chargers equipped with a dual-gun setup.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Besides this, to achieve carbon neutrality in Ladakh, CESL further announced that it has acquired customised Hyundai Kona EVs in the government’s fleet. As claimed, the Kona models are outfitted with a special battery warming technology suitable to operate the EVs in extreme weather conditions without compromising their performance.

    It is worth noting that CESL and the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last year for carbon-neutral union territory. As a part of the agreement, CESL has set up EV charging infrastructure and would deploy electric vehicles.

