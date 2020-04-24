Skoda to resume production in Czech Republic on 27 April

- Skoda Auto to restart production at its three Czech sites on 27 April

- More than 80 mandatory precautions will be undertaken to prevent staff from getting infected

Skoda Auto is preparing to resume production at its Czech plants on 27 April. In order to provide protection to prevent employees from becoming infected by the Coronavirus, the car manufacturer has approved a set of comprehensive measures for all areas of the business. More than 80 individual precautions, defined together with the social partner KOVO Union, include both specific steps to keep the workforce healthy and organisational provisions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

The list stipulates, for example, that all employees put on a face mask when entering the factory premises. This is also applicable to external staff. Skoda will provide all colleagues with the masks required, which will have to be worn at all times whilst at work. Each shift has been allocated with additional time to clean tools, telephones and keyboards as well as any materials and surfaces. Furthermore, all areas will be cleaned and disinfected even more frequently.

The company has also made some changes to daily operations in order to protect the workforce. These include adapting the way staff shuttles operate, and altering procedures at factory gates, reception points and in the canteens, as well as how working hours are recorded.

If possible, employees are encouraged to work from home, and the number of people present in the office at the same time has been reduced to ensure a safe distance can be kept from others. The precautions to be taken after production resumes are set in three stages. Until further notice, stage one will see all of the measures apply in full. In stage two, certain provisions will then be lifted.

Stage three will allow for further, gradual easing of the measures over a prolonged period of time, ensuring this is done responsibly and in a manner that keeps people safe. At an appropriate time, the end of this third phase will enable normal daily operations to resume, meaning any currently applicable restrictions on entering the factory premises, e.g. for visitors, will be lifted.