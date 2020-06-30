Please Tell Us Your City

Skoda Karoq, Superb and Kodiaq to get new-gen infotainment system

June 30, 2020, 05:15 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Skoda Karoq, Superb and Kodiaq to get new-gen infotainment system

Skoda plans to introduce its new-gen infotainment system to Superb, Karoq and Kodiaq globally as a part of model year updates. The systems are based on the VW Group’s third-gen infotainment matrix, which interestingly allows for more custom car settings than ever before.

Skoda Kamiq Center Console/Centre Console Storage

Speak of the Laura digital voice assistant or the Internet radio, or even wireless SmartLink technology; all these novelties are being introduced in these afore-mentioned car models. There's a host of online features too including personalisation and even transfer of personal vehicle settings to another Skoda vehicle. What's more, the carmaker is also offering an optional USB-C socket above the rear-view mirror and modern USB-C sockets instead of the usual older USB-A ports.

Skoda Kamiq Inner Rear View Mirror

We had detailed this system when it was announced that the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia would get this new upgrade. This one would be introduced into that sedan by the end of 2020. However, Skoda’s latest infotainment tech will make its way into the Superb, Karoq and Kodiaq at the start of the 2021 model year. Remarkably, some of its features will also be available in the Scala and Kamiq globally along with the latest interfaces.

Skoda Kamiq Infotainment System
