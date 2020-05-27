Skoda Kodiaq petrol to be launched in India by the end of the year

-2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with seven-speed DSG and 4X4

-Expected to continue with the L&K and Scout trims

Skoda will launch a petrol powered Kodiaq at the end of the year for the Indian market. The petrol engine in question will be the 2.0-litre TSI engine that powers the newly launched BS6 Superb sedan. This engine produces 187bhp/320Nm and mated to a seven-speed DSG and with 4X4. It is already present in the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, the Kodiaq’s sister car.

We also expect that Skoda will continue with the L&K as well as the Scout trims for the Kodiaq lineup as was the case with the SUV till recently. In the case of the former, the L&K is Skoda’s ultra-luxury trim package and was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Scout is a more off-road oriented version with features and design elements specific to off-roading.

When launched, it will be a rival for the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.