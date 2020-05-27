Please Tell Us Your City

  • Skoda Kodiaq petrol to be launched in India by the end of the year

Skoda Kodiaq petrol to be launched in India by the end of the year

May 27, 2020, 03:12 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
571 Views
Skoda Kodiaq petrol to be launched in India by the end of the year

-2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with seven-speed DSG and 4X4

-Expected to continue with the L&K and Scout trims 

Skoda will launch a petrol powered Kodiaq at the end of the year for the Indian market. The petrol engine in question will be the 2.0-litre TSI engine that powers the newly launched BS6 Superb sedan. This engine produces 187bhp/320Nm and mated to a seven-speed DSG and with 4X4. It is already present in the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, the Kodiaq’s sister car. 

We also expect that Skoda will continue with the L&K as well as the Scout trims for the Kodiaq lineup as was the case with the SUV till recently.  In the case of the former, the L&K is Skoda’s ultra-luxury trim package  and was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Scout is a more off-road oriented version with features and design elements specific to off-roading.

When launched, it will be a rival for the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Kodiaq
  • Kodiaq
