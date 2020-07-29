Skoda Enyaq iV interior concept revealed ahead of official unveiling

- New design concept combines spaciousness and lounge feeling

- ‘Design Selections’ feature natural, sustainably produced and recycled materials

The Czech car manufacturer, Skoda has revealed the interior concept of the upcoming all-electric SUV, the Enyaq iV, ahead of its official unveiling in Prague on 1 September. The company claims that it is breaking new ground in interior design with its individual ‘Design Selections’, featuring modern living environments. The ‘Design Selections’ replace the previous equipment lines and feature natural, sustainably produced and recycled materials.

Norbert Weber, Head of Interior Design at Skoda claims that the new design concept of the Enyaq iV combines spaciousness and a ‘lounge feeling’, with coordinating colours and materials. The company offers structured option packages in various themes with separate options available for all models. Due to the absence of a central tunnel, the front space is used to offer additional storage compartment beneath the centre console, which is arranged over several levels. The electric SUV gets a 13-inch central screen, new head-up display and augmented reality, sustainable with the use of natural and recycled materials.

The example of one of the Design Selection includes seat covers that are made of 40 per cent new wool and bear the Woolmark Company’s seal. The remaining 60 per cent of the blend is polyester from recycled PET bottles. It is believed that these covers have a unique feel and ensure a pleasant seating climate. Another example is the leather, which is produced in a particularly sustainable way, using an extract from olive tree leaves instead of chemicals for tanning.

Due to a longer wheelbase, the front and the rear seat occupants have an advantage over the extra legroom. The Skoda Enyaq iV will offer a boot capacity of 585-litres.