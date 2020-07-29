Nissan Magnite continues testing ahead of launch next year

- Renault Kiger top-end variant spotted undergoing test runs

- The model will feature an eight-inch touchscreen system and cruise control

Nissan unveiled the Magnite sub-four metre SUV concept in India earlier this month, ahead of its launch that will take place in early 2021. A new spy image shared on the web reveals a new test-mule of the model that was spotted in India.

As seen in the spy image, the Nissan Magnite test-mule seems to be a top-end variant, featuring alloy wheels, conventional antenna and an integrated spoiler. The test-mule also echoes a few design elements from the concept model that include a raked rear windshield, rear bumper mounted number plate recess, wheel cladding and roof rails.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV could include naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions of a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol unit. A five-speed manual transmission is expected to be offered as standard while an AMT unit and CVT unit might be available as an option.

A previously leaked image gave us a clear look at the fascia of the new Nissan Magnite, details of which can be read here. Details regarding the interior remain scarce at the moment although cruise control and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system are confirmed. The model will be underpinned by the same platform as the upcoming Renault Kiger. Upon launch, the Nissan Magnite will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 as well as upcoming models such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Renault Kiger.

