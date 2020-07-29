Skoda introduces remote electric charging via Amazon Alexa

- Currently available with Citigoe and Superb iV

- Four languages available

In a bid to make their new electric range more connected, Skoda has introduced Amazon Alexa assistant to charge the vehicles. Currently available with the Citigoe and Superb iV, the features allow the driver to remotely start/stop the vehicle’s charging and check on the remaining range of the cars.

Part of the update planned for the Skoda Connect Service, the iV owners will only need to say, “Alexa, ask Skoda, I want to start charging my car”, while the vehicle is plugged in the charging cable. Similarly, the “Alexa, ask Skoda…” command can be used to control all of the new features added to the Alexa unit.

This service is available in four languages – English, French, German and Italian – across all Skoda iV models. Also, the updates allow the drivers to control air conditioning levels, with the option to start up the system before getting into the car. Other connectivity amenities - like checking engine oil levels, locating current parking spot, or obtaining a vehicle health check - are also available with the Alexa skill.

With this service, the health check gives out up-to-date data on the vehicle’s condition and recommend if any servicing is required. The voice assistant is also capable of letting the driver know whether the windows and doors are closed, the lights are off and if the vehicle is locked.

To use Alexa, customers require an Amazon account and an Alexa device, through which the Skoda Connect Alexa skill is activated. The owner then needs to link this skill to their Skoda Connect user account. Vehicle data can be accessed in all models which are equipped with Skoda Connect and have a mobile internet connection.

Skoda says that a similar connectivity service will also extend to Google Home devices in the coming few weeks.