    Santosh Nair

    All-new Hyundai Creta records over 55,000 bookings

    - Diesel Creta models constitute 60 percent of the bookings made

    Hyundai Motor India Ltd. claims that its recently launched all-new Creta has been well received after recording more than 55,000 bookings.

    Bookings for the diesel iteration of the new Creta continues to increase and is now 60 percent of the total bookings received. Hyundai believes it indicates a strong demand for Hyundai’s advanced and globally proven diesel BS6 technology. 

    The brand also added that the Creta is the most researched model on its comprehensive end-to-end car-buying platform ‘Click to Buy’, with 76 percent bookings and over 30 percent of customers enquiring about the new Creta. 

    Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai, said, “Ever since its launch in 2015, Creta has been a benchmark in the industry, a household name that has represented distinction and success for over 4.85 lakh valued customers. With the launch of new Creta in March 2020, Hyundai has once again redefined SUV leadership in the segment and established its supremacy, recording over 55,000 bookings and more than 20,000 customers in just four months. This achievement stands testament to the new Creta’s superior looks, feature-rich package, and dominant performance that has won hearts across India, even during these trying times.”

