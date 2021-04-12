CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Kodiaq facelift teased ahead of tomorrow’s global debut

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,712 Views
    Skoda Kodiaq facelift teased ahead of tomorrow’s global debut

    -         First update for the Czech carmaker’s flagship SUV

    -         Indian debut will take some time

    Skoda is all set to take the wraps off the new and updated Kodiaq. Ahead of the 13 April global debut, the Czech carmaker has teased the SUV on multiple occasions hinting at what to expect from the first major update for the premium crossover since its debut back in 2016.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Of what can be seen in the teaser, there will be redesigned LED headlights to go with the new daytime running lights upfront. At the back, there seems to be a new lighting signature for the LED taillamps. It appears to retain the four-barrel light look on the fascia but the upper headlamps have been increased in size and look somewhat like the outgoing Octavia’s. They are likely to benefit from the Matrix LED setup as well.

    Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Apart from that, we can expect newer paint schemes as well as an alloy wheel design with the update. There are no details available at the moment on what changes to expect on the inside. This being a flagship Skoda there will be some new features and equipment debuting inside the already well laid out and future-ready cabin.

    Headlight

    This being a facelift and not a generation change, the underpinnings are likely to remain unchanged. There will be the introduction of newer hybrid options though along with the rumours of a more powerful RS model joining the line-up. Otherwise, the petrol and diesel engine options will be carried forward without any major changes.

    More details of the updated Skoda Kodiaq will be revealed tomorrow at the global digital reveal. Indian debut is expected to happen only after the new Kodiaq goes on sale in the international markets. 

    Skoda Kodiaq Image
    Skoda Kodiaq
    • Skoda
    • Skoda Kodiaq
    • Kodiaq
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Taigun production-spec interior details revealed
     Next 
    Tata announces discount offers for April 2021

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kodiaq facelift teased ahead of tomorrow’s global debut