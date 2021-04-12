Skoda Kodiaq facelift teased ahead of tomorrow’s global debut

- First update for the Czech carmaker’s flagship SUV

- Indian debut will take some time

Skoda is all set to take the wraps off the new and updated Kodiaq. Ahead of the 13 April global debut, the Czech carmaker has teased the SUV on multiple occasions hinting at what to expect from the first major update for the premium crossover since its debut back in 2016.

Of what can be seen in the teaser, there will be redesigned LED headlights to go with the new daytime running lights upfront. At the back, there seems to be a new lighting signature for the LED taillamps. It appears to retain the four-barrel light look on the fascia but the upper headlamps have been increased in size and look somewhat like the outgoing Octavia’s. They are likely to benefit from the Matrix LED setup as well.

Apart from that, we can expect newer paint schemes as well as an alloy wheel design with the update. There are no details available at the moment on what changes to expect on the inside. This being a flagship Skoda there will be some new features and equipment debuting inside the already well laid out and future-ready cabin.

This being a facelift and not a generation change, the underpinnings are likely to remain unchanged. There will be the introduction of newer hybrid options though along with the rumours of a more powerful RS model joining the line-up. Otherwise, the petrol and diesel engine options will be carried forward without any major changes.

More details of the updated Skoda Kodiaq will be revealed tomorrow at the global digital reveal. Indian debut is expected to happen only after the new Kodiaq goes on sale in the international markets.