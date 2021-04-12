CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun production-spec interior details revealed

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Minimalistic layout and has carried forward most of the elements from the concept

    - Black and grey interior combination

    Earlier this month we had spoken in detail about the key exterior changes between the production model and the concept of Volkswagen Taigun. To learn more about it, click here. This time around, the company has revealed the interior details of the upcoming model. Read below to learn more about it. 

    Based on what can be seen, the upcoming Taigun will get more or less similar updates as seen in the concept. The dual-tone dashboard gets a no-fuss layout featuring flat surfaces and simple controls. The dashboard will be adorned with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and My Connect App. Interestingly, the vehicle will get a digital instrument cluster and heptagon air vents on both ends of the dashboard. Additionally, the twin rectangular air vents are positioned below the infotainment system. The three-spoke steering wheel with silver inserts offers audio and phone controls. Additionally, the vehicle will also offer automatic climate control, wireless charging, USB Type-C ports, and more.

    Overall, the Taigun will get the black and grey interior combination as standard. The Taigun is underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform which has been engineered specifically for India with up to 95 per cent localisation. To learn more about the production-spec model, click here

    Mechanically, the Taigun will be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The former will generate 115bhp/175Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, while the latter is more powerful with 150bhp/250Nm torque mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit.

    Volkswagen Taigun
