Skoda Rapid TSI automatic to be offered in five variants

-1.0-litre TSI with six-speed automatic

-Deliveries to begin on 18 September

-Bookings open from today

Bookings for the Skoda Rapid TSI AT have begun and it will be offered in five variants. This list comprises the Rider Plus AT, Onyx AT, Style AT, Monte Carlo AT and Ambition AT. These variants are exactly the same as their manual counterparts with exactly the same features and design elements.

The engine on offer will be the 1.0-litre TSI producing 109bhp/175Nm and mated to a six-speed AT sending power to the front wheels. All variants get dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, power windows, climate control with rear vents, power windows, power mirrors and height adjustment. The top-spec model gets a touchscreen infotainment system, front side airbags, LED headlamps and rear fog lamps.

The Rapid TSI AT will compete against the likes of the Maruti Ciaz AT, VW Vento AT, Hyundai Verna AT and the Honda City AT.