Tata Motors’ SOUL introduces ‘Connect with SOUL’

- SOUL (SUV Owners United League) is a special program that brings together the Tata SUV owners through adventurous drives

- Brings its SUV owners’ community virtually closer amidst the ongoing lockdown situation

Tata Motors’ SUV Owners’ community - SOUL, today announced the launch of its virtual connect property - Connect with SOUL. It is a webinar series to keep the Explorer spirit alive within the community members during these testing times.

It is an avenue for the members to engage in activities and experiences from the convenience and safety of their homes. The flag-off session of the webinar series is scheduled for 29 August, where members will get a chance to reminisce and bond over the memories of their past iconic drives over a virtual meet.

Additionally, to re-kindle the same spirit of adventure, the future webisodes of this #ConnectWithSOUL series will also offer new virtual experiences such as DIY workshops that include vehicle maintenance, skill sessions, etc. The platform will cater to 15,000+ members of the SOUL community, where the sessions can be accessed through easy registrations on the program website.

Commenting on the launch of this virtual initiative, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Tata Motors, said, “Due to the current situation, our SOUL members have been unable to travel, explore destinations and discover thrilling experiences like before. Through Connect with SOUL, we are elated to provide our community members with a platform to engage and bond thereby improving their SUV owning experience. We trust that this virtual initiative will allow the members to relive and share their SOUL experience.”