Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched – Now in pictures

After the Kushaq Monte Karlo and the Kushaq Anniversary Edition, Skoda has now launched the Kushaq Onyx Edition at Rs. 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Onyx Edition is priced Rs. 80,000 more than the Active trim and sits between the base and mid-spec Ambition trim. Let us take a closer look at the pictures of the Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition.

Mechanically, the Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition is powered a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. This mill comes paired only with a six-speed manual gearbox and is RDE and BS6 2.0-compliant.

The side profile highlights the Onyx Edition livery, Onyx badging on the B-pillar and a freshly designed wheel cap.

The halogen bulb headlamps are now replaced by LED projectors.

Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone black and grey interior with chrome accents around the AC vents.

It also gets ‘ONYX’ badging on the headrest of the front seats and on the scuff plates.

Skoda has also added a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connected with a six-speaker system.