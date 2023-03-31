CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched – Now in pictures

    After the Kushaq Monte Karlo and the Kushaq Anniversary Edition, Skoda has now launched the Kushaq Onyx Edition at Rs. 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Onyx Edition is priced Rs. 80,000 more than the Active trim and sits between the base and mid-spec Ambition trim. Let us take a closer look at the pictures of the Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition. 

    Skoda Kushaq Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition is powered a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque. This mill comes paired only with a six-speed manual gearbox and is RDE and BS6 2.0-compliant.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Side View

    The side profile highlights the Onyx Edition livery, Onyx badging on the B-pillar and a freshly designed wheel cap. 

    Skoda Kushaq Headlight

    The halogen bulb headlamps are now replaced by LED projectors.

    Skoda Kushaq Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone black and grey interior with chrome accents around the AC vents.

    Skoda Kushaq Front View

    It also gets ‘ONYX’ badging on the headrest of the front seats and on the scuff plates.

    Skoda Kushaq Infotainment System

    Skoda has also added a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connected with a six-speaker system.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
