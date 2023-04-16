Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition arrives at showrooms

- Gets a new Lava Blue exterior colour

- Available with 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic gearboxes

Last week, Skoda introduced a new special edition of the Kushaq. Labelled as the Lava Blue Edition, it is sold alongside the existing Monte Carlo, First Anniversary, and Onyx Edition and debuts the brand’s signature Lava Blue exterior shade. Now, this Kushaq special edition has started to arrive at dealerships across the country

Kushaq Lava Blue Edition

As the name suggests, the Kushaq is painted in a new Lava Blue hue that was earlier limited only to the brand’s premium models like Octavia, Superb, and Kodiaq. To add a touch of exclusivity, the vertical struts on the grille get a chrome finish whereas the B-pillar get an ‘Edition’ badge. Other highlights include scuff plates, puddle lamps, cushion pillows, and chrome garnish on the doors.

Kushaq Lava Blue Edition prices

The Lava Edition fits between the Style and Monte Carlo variants and is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It can be had with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices: