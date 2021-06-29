Skoda Kushaq fuel efficiency figures revealed

- The Skoda Kushaq is priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 17.60 lakh

- The model is offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines

The Skoda Kushaq was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The model is available in five colours across three variants and two engine options.

Powering the new Skoda Kushaq are two engines that include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former produces 113bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit. We have driven the Kushaq and you can read our review here.

Skoda has now revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the Kushaq mid-size SUV. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol variant returns a claimed fuel economy of 17.88kmpl and 15.78kmpl in the MT and AT guise, respectively. The company is yet to receive an ARAI certification for the fuel efficiency of the 1.5-litre TSI variant, in both, the manual and automatic guise.

Feature highlights of the Skoda Kushaq include LED headlamps, LED tail lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, silver skid plates and roof rails, shark-fin antenna, an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, cruise control, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging, cooled glove-box, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, brake disc wiping, roll-over protection, and TPMS. The model is offered in three variants that include Active, Ambition, and Style, the variant-wise features of which can be read here.