Audi opens bookings for the e-tron and e-tron Sportback

- Bookings for the e-tron SUV and e-tron Sportback commence at a token amount of Rs 5.00 lakh

- Dual-motors are powered by a 95kW battery to produce 402bhp/664Nm

Audi India has commenced bookings for its upcoming electric SUVs – the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback in India. Interested customers can book either of them against a token amount of Rs 5.0 lakh. Visually, the e-tron introduces itself as an SUV with a well-defined straight roof, while the e-tron Sportback gets a sloping roofline. The e-tron has already arrived at certain Audi dealerships in the country ahead of its official launch in the country on 22 July.

Mechanically, both the Audi e-tron and the e-tron Sportback will get electric dual-motor setup that is powered by a 95kW battery to generate 402bhp and 664Nm of torque. The top speed is electronically restricted to 200kmph and is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The vehicle gets a new Quattro generation update for the electric all-wheel-drive system. On a full charge, the vehicles will offer a driving range of up to 484km in the WLTP test cycle.

The standard equipment list includes progressive steering, adaptive air suspension, four-zone air conditioner, and matrix LED headlamps. Both the models are capable of up to 150kW DC charging and it takes about 8.5 hours to charge via the 11kW AC home charger.

Commenting on the commencement of the bookings, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The future is electric and we are thrilled to open bookings for not one but two electric SUVs – the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback in India. The e-tron is not just one product but a brand in itself and we will launch several new models under this brand. With progress comes evolution; and the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback are the pinnacle of that evolution. These are not just any other cars, these are the beginning of a new era - the era of electric. These are cars from the future, for the future.”