CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Kushaq Active variant gets a price hike

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    682 Views
    Skoda Kushaq Active variant gets a price hike

    - Active 1.0 TSI MT gets price revision

    - Ex-showroom prices of other variants remain unchanged

    Skoda Auto India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Kushaq SUV. The mid-size SUV was recently launched in India in June 2021 at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda has now revised the ex-showroom price of the Active 1.0 TSI MT variant by Rs 29,000, raising the base price of the SUV to Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of other trims remain unchanged. 

    Skoda Kushaq Dashboard

    The Kushaq continues to be offered in three trims – Active, Ambition, and Style. Back in September 2021, Skoda introduced six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system for Style AT trims; prices of which can be known here. Besides this, the Kushaq continues to be loaded with features such as LED headlamps, front ventilated seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, and an electric sunroof. 

    Skoda Kushaq Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Kushaq is solely offered with two petrol powertrains. The 1.0-litre TSI motor produces 114bhp and 178Nm torque while the 1.5-litre mill puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard for both versions. The former gets a six-speed torque converter while the latter gets a seven-speed DSG transmission. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Audi India hikes prices of select models from November 2021
     Next 
    Skoda Karoq facelift teased in official design sketches

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4781 Views
    4 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    View All Popular Cars
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 83.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Nov 2021Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.79 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.51 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.63 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.79 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.98 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.10 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.06 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.91 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4781 Views
    4 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kushaq Active variant gets a price hike