Skoda Kushaq Active variant gets a price hike

Skoda Auto India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Kushaq SUV. The mid-size SUV was recently launched in India in June 2021 at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda has now revised the ex-showroom price of the Active 1.0 TSI MT variant by Rs 29,000, raising the base price of the SUV to Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of other trims remain unchanged.

The Kushaq continues to be offered in three trims – Active, Ambition, and Style. Back in September 2021, Skoda introduced six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system for Style AT trims; prices of which can be known here. Besides this, the Kushaq continues to be loaded with features such as LED headlamps, front ventilated seats, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, and an electric sunroof.

The Kushaq is solely offered with two petrol powertrains. The 1.0-litre TSI motor produces 114bhp and 178Nm torque while the 1.5-litre mill puts out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard for both versions. The former gets a six-speed torque converter while the latter gets a seven-speed DSG transmission. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our first-drive review here.