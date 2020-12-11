Skoda Kodiaq Facelift spotted testing; likely to launch in India soon

-Kodiaq facelift to feature subtle cosmetic upgrades

-Likely to get a new 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda Kodiaq was introduced in the Indian market in 2017 to gain some eminence in the premium SUV segment. It was an offering from the Czech mar manufacturer which combined attractive styling with the ruggedness of an SUV. Unfortunately, with the implementation of BS6 norms, Skoda decided to discontinue all its diesel models and the journey of the Kodiaq also came to an end.

However, with an array of models lined up for launch in the coming year, we expect the Kodiaq to make a comeback with a new gasoline engine. Speaking of that, first spy pictures of the Kodiaq facelift have surfaced online. The prototype wears partial camouflage at the front and the rear. Below the sheets is the newly designed sleek butterfly-shaped front grille and a new set of LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights. Also noticeable are the air intakes below, in the centre.

Moving to the back, the tail light units appear similar to the ones seen on the previous model. Although we can expect a slight graphic update to freshen things up for the facelift model. It still gets boot-mounted number plate slot and a somewhat protruding roof-mounted spoiler. The reflectors have also moved a few inches below than their original position.

On the inside, Skoda is likely to equip the Kodiaq with its latest updated infotainment system, new upholstery, and an all-digital instrument cluster which seems to be an important criterion these days. The biggest transformation for the Kodiaq will be under the hood. Ditching the oil burner will be an all-new BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine proficient of developing 187bhp and 320Nm of peak torque, combined to a seven-speed DSG gearbox and a 4x4 setup.

The Kodiaq facelift is likely to debut for India along with the next-gen Octavia in the first half of 2021 and could be offered in the L&K and Scout trim as well. With the segment recently welcoming a new entrant in the form of MG Gloster and the already sustained Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq needs to bring in its ‘A’ game.

Source