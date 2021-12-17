Skoda India to hike prices from 1 January, 2022

- Prices to be increased by up to three per cent

- Kodiaq facelift and Slavia to be launched in 2022

Skoda Auto India has announced that the prices of its models will be hiked by up to three per cent with effect from 1 January, 2022. The model-wise quantum of increase has not been revealed but will vary depending upon the model and variant. Last month, the prices of the Skoda Kushaq Active 1.0 TSI MT variant were hiked by Rs 29,000 and you can know more about it here.

The Czech carmaker launched the new-gen Octavia and the all-new Kushaq in 2021 and you can read more about them here. Come 2022, Skoda will entice Indian car buyers with two new models. The year will kick-start with the Kodiaq facelift that will make its comeback with cosmetic upgrades and a new petrol powertrain.

Going further, Skoda will launch the Slavia mid-size sedan. The Rapid successor was unveiled in India last month and you read more about it here. The year 2021 also witnessed Skoda strengthening its sales and service touchpoints in India. Recently, Skoda increased its sales network in southern India to a total of 70 touchpoints resulting in a growth of sales by 90 per cent.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “The decision to increase prices from January 1, 2022 is a result of the rising input costs and increased operational costs. Despite the macro-economic challenges, we have worked to ensure that the customer impact in terms of the incremental price increase is minimal. We will continue to offer the best in quality and value, as we look to build the ŠKODA brand in India.